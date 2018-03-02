Texas Woman Finds Pictures of Selena Singing to Her Uncle

A Texas woman finally believes a family myth: that Selena sang to her uncle at a concert.

Aleena Acosta, 18, tweeted three photos of the Tejano singer on stage and her uncle smiling next to her and the tweet went viral.



The tweet said, “My tio Rey told me Selena sang to him but I never believed him because my tia forgot where she put the pictures but she found them..I’m crying.”

Her uncle was 18 at the time and a senior, Acosta said. Selena picked him out of the front row to get on stage. She sang “Que Creias.”

Acosta said her aunt put the pictures away a long time ago so she wouldn't lose them and ironically forgot where she put them. When her aunt started organizing pictures, she found them and sent them to Acosta.

"At first I just saw Selena and was like, 'Aw, wow she's so beautiful and then I look at the guy next to her and I couldn't believe it was my tio Rey," Acosta said. "I was so shocked because all this time I never believed it."



The tweet has over 35,000 retweets and over 141,000 likes.

The pictures were taken in 1993 in Midland, Acosta said.