Texas Woman Accepts 18-Year Term for Drunken, Fatal Wreck - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Texas Woman Accepts 18-Year Term for Drunken, Fatal Wreck

The drunken driving wreck killed a woman and her infant son

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Texas Woman Accepts 18-Year Term for Drunken, Fatal Wreck

    A 21-year-old Houston-area woman has accepted a plea deal that will result in an 18-year prison sentence for a drunken driving wreck that killed a woman and her infant son.

    Harris County prosecutors say Veronica Rivas of Bacliff agreed Tuesday to the deal that will result in her imprisonment for intoxication manslaughter. She's scheduled to be formally sentenced next month.

    Authorities say she was driving her SUV upward of 90 mph along an Interstate 45 service road in February 2018 when it slammed into a passenger car driven by a 36-year-old woman. The woman and her child died at the scene.

    Rivas, underage at the time, was drinking margaritas at a Houston bar earlier in the evening.

    Prosecutors charged a bartender who served her drinks and also two men who purchased drinks for her and a 17-year-old companion.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices