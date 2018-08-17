The Texas unemployment rate stood at 4 percent for the second consecutive month, just a tick below the national jobless figure of 4.1 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday said the state unemployment rate for July was unchanged from June.

The commission says Texas added about 23,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in July, marking 25 consecutive months of employment growth. Officials say Texas for the year has added 377,100 jobs for an annual employment growth rate of 3.1 percent.

The Midland area again had the lowest unemployment rate in the state, settling at 2.2 percent. The highest rate was recorded in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission region with 6.9 percent.

Texas' statewide rate is down from the 4.5 percent recorded in July 2017.