Texas Throws Out Some STAAR Results Over Computer Glitches

By Eva-Marie Ayala

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath is discarding about 71,000 STAAR results after students experienced glitches with online testing this spring.

    This is the second time Morath has had to set aside some results because of widespread computer problems with the high-stakes tests.

    In 2016, about 14,200 students had answers erased and districts across Texas experienced a variety of issues including shipping problems, grading errors and even tests questions with no correct answer. The state's vendor -- Educational Testing Services -- ended up paying the state $5.7 million for those problems and was to spend $15 million on improvements.

    Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning Newes.

      

