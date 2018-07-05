A cellphone video shows a Texas teen reportedly being attacked for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at a San Antonio Whataburger. (Published July 5, 2018)

A 16-year-old boy says he was attacked and verbally assaulted for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at Whataburger in San Antonio, a report says.



Hunter Richard captured the Tuesday night incident on video, showing what he called an unprovoked attack.

A man, who has not been identified, is seen holding the iconic red cap while throwing a drink in Richard's face. The man can be heard saying the hat will look good in his fireplace.



Richard told WOAI-TV the man's profanity-laced attack was unprovoked.

Missouri Moms Collecting Books for Migrant Children

Two De Soto, Missouri moms are collecting books to send to detained migrant children. After seeing images of migrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Mattingly and Winkleman decided to raise money for children's books.

(Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018)

"I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Richard told WOAI. "I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me."

WOAI reported that a police report has been filed.

