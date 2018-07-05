A 16-year-old boy says he was attacked and verbally assaulted for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at Whataburger in San Antonio, a report says.
Hunter Richard captured the Tuesday night incident on video, showing what he called an unprovoked attack.
A man, who has not been identified, is seen holding the iconic red cap while throwing a drink in Richard's face. The man can be heard saying the hat will look good in his fireplace.
Richard told WOAI-TV the man's profanity-laced attack was unprovoked.
"I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Richard told WOAI. "I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me."
WOAI reported that a police report has been filed.