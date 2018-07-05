Texas Teen Attacked for Wearing 'Make America Great Again' Hat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Teen Attacked for Wearing 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Cellphone video reportedly shows the unprovoked attack at a San Antonio Whataburger on Tuesday

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Hunter Richard | NBC 5 News
    A cellphone video shows a Texas teen reportedly being attacked for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at a San Antonio Whataburger. (Published July 5, 2018)

    A 16-year-old boy says he was attacked and verbally assaulted for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at Whataburger in San Antonio, a report says.

    Hunter Richard captured the Tuesday night incident on video, showing what he called an unprovoked attack.

    A man, who has not been identified, is seen holding the iconic red cap while throwing a drink in Richard's face. The man can be heard saying the hat will look good in his fireplace.

    Richard told WOAI-TV the man's profanity-laced attack was unprovoked.

    "I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Richard told WOAI. "I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me."

    WOAI reported that a police report has been filed.

