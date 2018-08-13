Texas Tech University Chancellor Announces Retirement

The chancellor of the Texas Tech University System announced his retirement Monday, effective Aug. 31 -- just four days after the first day of classes at the school's flagship campus in Lubbock.

Chancellor Robert Duncan made the announcement in an email to Texas Tech system employees Monday.

In the message, Duncan talked about the progress the university made in his four years as chancellor and his need to reflect on his own life.

The statement read in part:

Serving the System as Chancellor has been the honor of a lifetime and the highlight of my professional career. This position, and working alongside each of you, is an experience for which I am forever grateful. The growth and progress of the System and our four institutions over the past four years are undeniable and will make a difference in our communities, state and nation for years to come.

Duncan was named Texas Tech's fourth chancellor in July 2014. Prior to joining Texas Tech, he served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1992-96 and in the State Senate from 1996-2014.

Duncan graduated from Texas Tech in 1976 and earned his law degree from the TTU School of Law in 1981.

The Texas Tech University System includes three North Texas campuses -- Collin College in Dallas, Hill College in Cleburne and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Dallas.