Texas Tech sophomore, Diana Durkin, showing her school spirit with the 'guns up' hand signal on campus.

A Texas Tech University sophomore learned the hard way that sometimes she may have to contain her school spirit.



On the afternoon of January 6, Diana Durkin, 19, was traveling back to Lubbock after spending the holidays with her family in Houston.



While in the security line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, she saw someone wearing a Texas Tech sweatshirt.



Durkin immediately threw her "Guns Up" signal at her fellow Red Raider. (The signal is each index finger and thumb pointing up in the shape of a gun.)



Soon after, Durkin said a Transportation Security Administration agent tapped her on the shoulder and said "you can't throw a gun signal up in an airport."



The agent quickly pulled Durkin to the side of the line.



"No, I'm so sorry. I go to Texas Tech," Durkin told the agent as she began to cry. "I meant nothing by it."



The security team then opened and inspected her luggage and patted her down.



Approximately 15 minutes later, they let her go with a warning.



Before her flight took off, she tweeted about what happened.



By the time the plane landed 90 minutes later, her tweet already had more than 5,000 likes.



Since then, Durkin's tweet has gone viral, with nearly 40,000 likes and 3,900 retweets.



Even Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about it.

And Texas Tech said they're proud of Durkin's school pride.

Durkin told NBC 5 she was terrified at first, but then realized they were just doing their job.

"I laugh about it now, but it was really scary at the time," said Durkin.