Thousands of Texas students are scheduled to take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness this week.



Here's the testing schedule:



Tuesday

EOC English I

Writing - Fourth and seventh grades

Math - Fifth and eighth grades



Wednesday

Reading - Fifth and eighth grades



Thursday

EOC English II

Friday

STAAR Make-Ups deadline



If your kids are testing this week, here are a few tips to help them get ready:

Remember to eat a healthy breakfast.

Pack a light sweater or jacket to help kids stay warm in the testing room.

Plan for exercise and play time after school.

Click here for a list of STAAR released test questions.

