Thousands of Texas students are scheduled to take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness this week.
Here's the testing schedule:
Tuesday
EOC English I
Writing - Fourth and seventh grades
Math - Fifth and eighth grades
Wednesday
Reading - Fifth and eighth grades
Thursday
EOC English II
Friday
STAAR Make-Ups deadline
If your kids are testing this week, here are a few tips to help them get ready:
- Remember to eat a healthy breakfast.
- Pack a light sweater or jacket to help kids stay warm in the testing room.
- Plan for exercise and play time after school.