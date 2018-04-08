Texas Students to Take STAAR Tests This Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Students to Take STAAR Tests This Week

Published 40 minutes ago

    Thousands of Texas students are scheduled to take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness this week.

    Here's the testing schedule:

    Tuesday
    EOC English I
    Writing - Fourth and seventh grades
    Math - Fifth and eighth grades

    Wednesday
    Reading - Fifth and eighth grades

    Thursday
    EOC English II

    Friday
    STAAR Make-Ups deadline

    If your kids are testing this week, here are a few tips to help them get ready:

    • Remember to eat a healthy breakfast.
    • Pack a light sweater or jacket to help kids stay warm in the testing room.
    • Plan for exercise and play time after school.

    Click here for a list of STAAR released test questions.

      

