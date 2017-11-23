The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed that a Texas State Trooper was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Freestone County. (Published 29 minutes ago)

A Texas state trooper has been shot and killed in Freestone County, the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management confirmed in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 4 p.m. south of Fairfield on Interstate 45, according Navarro County's EMS office.

Authorities say the gunman is Darbrett Black. He is currently at large.

Black is a black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He left the scene driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu, license plate number JDN4273. Officials urge anyone who sees this man to contact law enforcement and do not approach him.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

Freestone County is about 90 minutes south of Dallas.



