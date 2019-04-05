Texas State Trooper Released From Hospital After Shooting in Frisco

The Texas State Trooper who was shot during a traffic stop on March 29 has been released from the hospital.

Trooper Travares Webb attempted to stop 42-year-old Bryan M. Cahill on the Dallas North Tollway for a traffic violation at about 2:15 p.m. near West Spring Creek Parkway. Cahill refused to stop, continuing north for about four miles to Lebanon Road.

From there, Lonny Haschel, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said, Cahill led the trooper to the La Valencia at Starwood apartment complex. Once in the parking lot, Cahill stopped suddenly in the middle of the road. At some point during the next few moments, there was an apparent exchange of gunfire and the trooper was hit.

Cahill has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and is being held at the Collin County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.

There were nearly 500 reported sightings of a fireball over the Southeastern region of the U.S. early Thursday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the possible meteor came from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

Trooper Webb remains in good spirits and looks forward to beginning the long recovery process. Haschel goes on to say that Webb is very grateful for all the well wishes, support and prayers received from the community and law enforcement.