The Texas State Trooper who posed for a photograph with rapper Snoop Dog in March 2015 is once again suing officials with the Texas State Department of Public Safety.

An attorney for Trooper Billy Spears alleges DPS officials retaliated after Spears filed his first lawsuit and tampered with his personnel file.

The Dallas Morning News reports the lawsuit alleges that DPS changed Spears' employee paperwork by back-dating, typing in new information and forging signatures.

DPS spokesman Tom Vinger told the paper, "The department looks forward to refuting these spurious claims through the proper legal proceedings."

Spears' original lawsuit was over his reprimand -- which came after DPS leadership said he was associating with a known felon.

In his original lawsuit, Spears said he was working off-duty security at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin when an assistant for Snoop Dogg took the photo and posted it on Instagram.

DPS Director Steve McCraw reprimanded the officer for taking the photograph with the rapper, whom he described in an email as a "dope-smoking, cop hater."

Snoop Dogg also took a photograph with an Austin policewoman. A police department spokeswoman said in 2015 officers may not associate with known criminals, but the photo didn't constitute "inappropriate association."