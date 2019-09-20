It’s a corny dog eat corny dog world.

Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs have long been a food staple at the State Fair of Texas. And one thing that's guaranteed every year, besides large crowds circling the towering figure of Big Tex, is long lines at the Fletcher's booths for a taste of deep-fried greatness.

But civil war has broken out between members of the Fletcher family, that clan that originated the State Fair's beloved batter-wrapped processed meat. The branch of the family that runs the Corny Dog stands, and owns that trademark, has sued a mother-daughter duo who have opened their own corn dog store called Fletch, which sells their own brand of corn dog, including at Cowboys games and other events at AT&T Stadium.

The trademark lawsuit, filed Thursday in Sherman by Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs LLC, alleges "willful trademark infringement and unfair competition."

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.