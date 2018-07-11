What to Know No other state is as big a fan of the fire emoji as Texas, according to the data.

Some researchers looked into every state's favorite emoji, cross-referencing Google trends and their own polling, and Texas stands alone.

You may not be surprised, Texas' top emoji on the Reviews.org emoji map is all about the heat:

Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma?

Is it because we love to chat about our long summers? Or because we're always cooking up something delicious? Maybe it's all the hot songs from Texas-born artists like Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson and Maren Morris?



States like California and Pennsylvania are fans of the raising their hands.



Louisiana's favorite emoji, , is also pretty unique. Only Washington, D.C. appears to like it as much.



Colorado, and a couple of the states that border it, are really big fans of laughter. Their favorite emoji is the tears of joy, .



Arkansas' favorite emoji, the eye roll, is another rare one. New York is another lone ranger; their favorite is emoji sees no evil .



Images obtained from emojipedia.com.

