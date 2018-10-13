Texas Sky Ranger Assesses Storm Damage - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Sky Ranger Assesses Storm Damage

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    Texas Sky Ranger is taking a tour of storm damage reports in the Hill County town of Hillsboro.

    Damage was reported in Waxahachie after severe storms moved through the Ellis County town Saturday afternoon.

    Damage was reported outside the new Waxahachie High School.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

