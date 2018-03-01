Sheriffs representing eight Texas counties say they have concerns over the proposed high-speed rail connecting Dallas and Houston.

They say no representative of the Federal Railroad Administration or Texas Central — the group in charge of the project — has coordinated public safety and security impacts of the proposed rail.

Texas Central responded, saying, in part: "The bullet train will bring the safest mode of transportation available, and we look forward to working cooperatively with county judges, sheriffs and other local officials to develop world-class public safety, system security, and emergency preparedness plans."

The Dallas Morning News reports that Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown was not invited to the event.

She is one of only two sheriffs involved in the route not raising concerns.