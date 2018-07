A new July peak demand record for Texas was set on Tuesday for Energy Usage, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the record was set between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

ERCOT announced back in April that they do expect a record breaking peak usage this summer.

However, based on normal operating conditions, ERCOT expects to have sufficient generation to meet customer demands.



