CORRECTS TO CLARIFY TEENS WERE NOT LOOKING AT PROTESTERS AS THERE WERE NOT PROTESTS THAT DAY - In this Nov. 25, 2018 photo provided by Ivan Pierre Aguirre, migrant teens held inside the Tornillo detention camp sit inside the facility in Tornillo, Texas. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Less than six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers - and it shows every sign of becoming more permanent. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre via AP)

Texas State Sen. Jose Rodriguez (D-El Paso) is gathering Christmas gifts for migrant children detained at the Tornillo tent city.

Rodriguez is working to collect soccer balls for the 2,400 kids living inside the Tornillo Detention Facility Center as part of the "Gifts for Good Drive."

"We want them to know that there are people that care for them. We're going to do everything we can for them to get some kind of Christmas cheer in their lives," Rodriguez told KTSM-TV in El Paso. "We've seen a lot of people who show up over there, protesters and others, and show up with gifts for the kids and they don't let them provide the gifts so the kids never see anything. So we were able to work out this arrangement with them, to permit us to do this drive for the kids, we want them to have a Christmas."

Anyone wishing to donate a soccer ball can do so by choosing one of these pre-selected balls on Rodriguez's Amazon page.