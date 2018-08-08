Texas School Districts to Get New A Through F Grades Next Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas School Districts to Get New A Through F Grades Next Week

The new grades will be released Aug. 15

By Nanette Light and Eva-Marie Ayala - The Dallas Morning New

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News

    Next week, Texas will roll out its most politicized accountability system yet as school districts get letter grades for the first time.

    Commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday at a preview of the new rating system that it will be easier for families to understand how well their schools are educating children by simplifying academic accountability to universal A-F grades: A is a top score. F is failing. The grades will be released Aug. 15.

    Still, the new system has polarized educators and politicians. Superintendents fear it will unfairly judge their schools, making it tougher on those in the poorest communities that already struggle to retain families and quality teachers.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

