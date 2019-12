The Texas Rangers will wear new uniforms in 2020.

The Texas Rangers are unveiling their new uniforms for the 2020 season in Arlington.

Manager Chris Woodward and players Willie Calhoun, Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo and Jose Trevino are expected to take part.

The new look coincides with the opening of the team's new ballpark this coming spring.

