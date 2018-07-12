Texas Police Lip Sync Battles Go Nationwide - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Police Lip Sync Battles Go Nationwide

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas Police Department
    Members of the Dallas Police Department take part in a lip sync battle posted to social media.

    A lip sync battle between Texas police departments that began last month is spreading nationwide and racking up millions of video views.

    After appearing to begin in Central Texas, the challenges spread from one department to another until the eventually ended up going out of state.

    The videos show officers lip syncing various pop songs -- most from behind the wheel of a patrol car, but some involved more elaborate shoots such as the one published earlier this week by the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department.

    We've embedded a number of them below -- if we missed one, email us at newstips@nbcdfw.com and we'll get it added to the list.

    Arlington Police Department

     

     

    Aubrey Police Department

     

     

    Austin Police Department

     

     

    Bedford Police Department

    Bedford police did not allow their video to be embedded, but you can see it on Facebook by clicking here.

     

     

    Cedar Park Police Department

     

     

    Corinth Police Department

    Corinth police did not allow their video to be embedded, but you can see it on Facebook by clicking here.

     

     

    Dallas Police Department

     

     

    Denton Police Department

     

     

    Fort Worth Police Department

    Fort Worth police did not allow their video to be embedded, but you can see it on Facebook by clicking here.

     

     

    Frisco Police Department

     

     

    Georgetown Police Department

     

     

    Grapevine Police Department

     

     

    Hickory Creek Police Department

     

     

    Irving Police Department

    Irving police did not allow their video to be embedded, but you can see it on Facebook by clicking here.

     

     

    Laredo Police Department

     

     

    San Antonio Police Department

     

     

    Southlake Police Department

     

     

    Elsewhere

     

     

    Norfolk, Virginia Police Department

      

