Texas Police Lip Sync Battles Go Nationwide

Members of the Dallas Police Department take part in a lip sync battle posted to social media.

A lip sync battle between Texas police departments that began last month is spreading nationwide and racking up millions of video views.



After appearing to begin in Central Texas, the challenges spread from one department to another until the eventually ended up going out of state.



The videos show officers lip syncing various pop songs -- most from behind the wheel of a patrol car, but some involved more elaborate shoots such as the one published earlier this week by the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department.



We've embedded a number of them below -- if we missed one, email us at newstips@nbcdfw.com and we'll get it added to the list.

