The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted new hunting regulations for 2018-19 including changes to dove, deer and turkey seasons.

Among the changes announced by the TWPD are an early opener for dove season in the South Zone, a mule deer season in Lynn County, experimental mule deer antler restriction, an increase to the northern pintail bag limit to two, and a one week reduction to the spring 2019 Eastern turkey season in 13 counties.

The Commission adopted the following modifications to the 2018-19 Statewide Hunting Proclamation, the details of which will be incorporated into this year's Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Annual:

