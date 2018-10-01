Texas Parks Looking for Next Class of Game Wardens

Want to be a Game Warden? The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department "is building its next generation of elite state law enforcement officers with the 63rd Texas Game Warden and State Park Police Cadet class."

Texas Game Wardens and State Park Police are fully commissioned state officers who are charged with enforcing all Texas criminal laws.

The parks department said the duties of Game Wardens and Park Police "extend beyond the pavement" and require additional specialization in "natural resource, water safety, and environmental law enforcement."

"In addition to the privilege of protecting the state's extremely valuable natural resources, Texas game wardens are also on the front line of the state's emergency response efforts," said Col. Grahame Jones, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. "Our officers are specially trained in search, rescue, and recovery operations on land, air and in the water. The job of a Texas game warden is about freedom. Freedom from the confines of an office or a roadway. Freedom from set schedules and routes. A Texas game warden's jurisdiction is not confined but statewide. Being a Texas game warden is about patrolling and protecting Texas."

"State park police officers are charged with protecting the citizens of Texas and nearly 10 million annual visitors that use our State Park," said Chief Wes Masur, Director of State Park Police. "Our officers patrol and protect the most historically significant, and important cultural and natural resources Texas has to offer. Forests, lakes, rivers, beaches, mountains, deserts and even monuments are part of our unique patrol areas. What a great honor and rewarding career."

Those interested in applying must meet the following criteria:

Must be 21 before projected graduation date in April 2020

Must have a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university

Must undergo a preliminary interview, background investigation and physical skills tests focusing on agility and swimming. (Persons interested in strengthening their swimming skills should contact the American Red Cross to take a swimming course.)

Must live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton for the 30-week training period beginning Sept. 23, 2019

Must be willing to be assigned to a vacant station anywhere in Texas.

Applications are being accepted Oct. 1-Nov. 16.

For more information, check the state park police or game warden career pages online or contact Texas game warden recruiters Lt. Kevin Malonson at kevin.malonson@tpwd.texas.gov and game warden Eric Howard at eric.howard@tpwd.texas.gov, park police recruiter Lt. David Modgling, 512-915-4704, david.modgling@tpwd.texas.gov or call 877-229-2733.