Planning to visit a Texas State Park? Visitors can now book specific campsites, cabins and shelters with a "Save the Day" pass bought through the state's website.

“We are excited to introduce these helpful features to park visitors and provide a new way to efficiently schedule a trip, either for the day or overnight, to any Texas State Park,” says Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “These options give park goers the ability to plan their perfect state park vacation, no matter where and when they want travel.”

The day-use passes can be purchased up to a month in advance and can be used to book time during busy weekends and holidays. The state said day passes for some of the more popular parks may have specific arrival time slots.

"Visitors to parks such as Balmorhea State Park, Brazos Bend State Park, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Garner and Government Canyon State Natural Area can select an arrival time and have the peace of mind knowing they can get in to the park," the parks department said in a prepared statement.

Those planning overnight trips can plan and book their trips up to five months in advance.

"Photos and details of campsites, shelters and cabins are available online, so campers can pick their site before arriving at the park. Visitors can search for sites by specific parks and site types, see photos of the site before making their decision and see details for each site including utilities, parking pad length and width, and amount of shade," the parks department said. "Larger families and groups can also select and reserve neighboring sites, so they can enjoy the outdoors together."

Parkgoers can also renew or purchase a Texas State Parks Pass online. With a Texas State Parks Pass, an entire vehicle of guests gets unlimited visits to more than 90 Texas State Parks with no entry fee for 12 months.

If you have any issues booking, call the Customer Service Center at (512) 389-8900.

Online: TPWD Reservations