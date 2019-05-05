At 95 years old, Guinn Godwin is Texas' oldest banker. He says relationships are what keep him working so late in life.

In an age of online banking and using apps to track money, there's comfort in knowing that personal relationships are still important to one Texas banker. Guinn Godwin works in Kaufman, at American National Bank. His employer said he is also the oldest banker in Texas at 95 years old.

It's an industry that's usually based on numbers.

And Guinn has worked with numbers, "since 1941, sixth day of August," he said.

"See, there's when I was young," Guinn said while pointing to a picture of his younger self. He said it was taken the day before he joined the Army and served in World War II. The decades that followed were at the bank.

Texas' Oldest Banker Celebrates Friendships

Roy Ferrell talks about his friend Guinn Godwin. Godwin is a 95-year-old banker in Kaufman who is loved by those in his community. (Published 5 minutes ago)

"I wear boots here all the time," Guinn said.

He still has a lot of fun at work, and tells a great story.

"Been poor all my life," Guinn said.

"But you're a banker," NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson pointed out. He answered with a wide smile and laughter.

Monday through Thursday, his office at American National Bank is often filled with friendship.

"You can't help but love Guinn Godwin, I mean really and truly," customer and friend Roy Ferrell said.

Burning Plane Lands at Moscow Airport; At Least 40 Dead

A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it burst into flames shortly after takeoff. (Published 2 hours ago)

"I got a lot of friends," Guinn said. And even strangers who walk by his office door are greeted with a wave.

That includes Dickerson's husband, Peter.

"He's a big ol' boy too, ain't he?" Guinn said, sizing him up from across the room.

Peter was invited in and was quick to witness Guinn's generosity.

"You come, if you ain't got the money to eat on, come on by my house and I'll feed you. Where'd you grow up?" Guinn asked Peter.

These quick forming and long-lasting friendships are based on Guinn trying to help people -- in life and with money.

Guinn said he tried retirement once, but it wasn't for him.

"I was retired three days, exactly," he said.

He hated retirement because he missed the people, proving that banking isn't all about numbers.

"You know I just like to be around people," he said.

For Guinn Godwin, banking and life are about relationships.

"I got some good friends," Guinn said. And his number of friends are still growing -- because retirement isn't in his future any time soon.

UNC Charlotte Student Died Tackling Gunman