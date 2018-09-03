Texas Mom with Baby Leads Police on High-Speed Chase - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Mom with Baby Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Police say 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez, who had outstanding warrants, tried to elude police in her vehicle.

    After running over a spiked strip, Rodriguez's SUV crashed into the back of a stopped truck. She got out and opened the back door before pulling out a baby in a carseat.

    Moments later, she ran across several lanes of traffic before trying to carjack another driver.

    Police made their move and arrested her.

    In addition to warrants, Rodriguez now faces charges of child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

