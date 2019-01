A Central Texas man stabbed his nephew's dog in retaliation for the dog killing his chicken last year, authorities say.

Owen Jay Pettit, 45, was arrested Saturday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. He has since bonded out of the Travis County jail.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, Pettit's 28-year-old nephew told Travis County authorities that he could hear his dog, Jess, yelping and barking around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Gay Couple Targeted in Attack