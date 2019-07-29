Texas Man Checked Missile Launcher in Luggage at Airport in Baltimore: TSA - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Man Checked Missile Launcher in Luggage at Airport in Baltimore: TSA

The man said he was returning from active duty and wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.

By Claire Savage

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Transportation Security Administration
    Transportation Security Administration officers detected a missile launcher in a man's checked luggage Monday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, a spokesperson said.

    The traveler, a resident of Jacksonville, Texas, told TSA officials he was an active military personnel member traveling home from Kuwait, and he wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.

    "Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead!" TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted.

    TSA officials detained the man for questioning, then released him. He was able to catch his flight.

    Officials confiscated the device, which was not live, and sent it to the state fire marshal to be disposed of safely.

    TSA reminds travelers that military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.

      

