Justin Tillman, 30, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman at a motel, according to Palestine Police. (Wed. Jan. 9, 2019)

A man is behind bars facing multiple charges, after police say he kidnapped and assaulted a woman at a Palestine motel for three days.

Palestine Police said they responded to the Express Inn and Suites at 1100 E. Palestine Ave. at 1:00 a.m. Tuesday after getting a report a guest had been assaulted.

Police said the 36-year-old woman claimed she was been brought to there from northern Anderson County in a stolen car driven by the suspect, later identified as Justin Tillman, 30, of La Marque, Texas.

The woman told police Tillman held her against her will at the motel for three days, forcing her to change rooms each day, and assaulted her over the course of those days.

The woman was able to escape the room and get help while Tillman was away, police said.

Police waited at the motel and arrested Tillman when he returned to the Express Inn and Suites at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police found Tillman was wanted for several warrants across Texas, including Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child out of Austin, Assault of a Family Member out of Harris County, and Resisting Arrest in Colorado County.

Tillman was booked into the Anderson County Jail for several charges, including kidnapping and assault, and is being held on $125,000 bond.

It's not clear if the woman and Tillman knew each other prior to the kidnapping.