Texas Man Accused in Beating Death of 2-Week-Old Son - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Man Accused in Beating Death of 2-Week-Old Son

Published 44 minutes ago

    Harris County Sheriff's Department
    Luis Angel Pacheco-Cruz, 27, is being held on $250,000 bond after police say his son died after being severely beaten.

    Sheriff's officials in Houston say a 27-year-old man is in custody after his 2-week-old son died after being severely beaten.

    The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that Luis Angel Pacheco-Cruz initially was charged with injury to a child but that charges now will be upgraded following the death of Daniel Pacheco.

    Authorities say the infant was taken Monday to a Katy hospital where doctors told investigators that his injuries were inconsistent with the father's explanation that he dropped the child on a concrete floor while changing the boy's diaper.

    Investigators say Daniel had "numerous blunt force injuries to his skull" and other injuries elsewhere on his body.

    Pacheco was being held Thursday in the Harris County jail on a $250,000 bond.

    Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

