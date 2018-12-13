Picture it: a Whataburger in the distance. It's a sight many Texans have seen -- except this one is surrounded by colorful flowers, a splotchy blue sky and lush greenery. It's a dreamy painting by a San Antonio artist who sets many Texas food staples in his landscape paintings.
Michael Esparza's Etsy shop has gained popularity after a Texas Monthly article featured him. His subjects have ranged from from Buc-ee's to Taco Cabana.
He told the magazine his style is “a little bit Bob Ross and a little bit Thomas Kinkade.”
“I wanted to make something that was super Texas. A landscape that was even more Texas than the landscape that we have,” he told Texas Monthly.
"The Olde Whataburger" sold for $25 based on his Etsy shop.
Another piece is a Lone Star beer tower near an old-fashioned windmill and barn. The description says "How would a Texan offer you more beer? Obviously they'd have an entire beer tower in the backyard. So, come fill up with this original print."