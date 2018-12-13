San Antonio Artist Features Texas-Loved Restaurants in Landscape Paintings - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
San Antonio Artist Features Texas-Loved Restaurants in Landscape Paintings

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Picture it: a Whataburger in the distance. It's a sight many Texans have seen -- except this one is surrounded by colorful flowers, a splotchy blue sky and lush greenery. It's a dreamy painting by a San Antonio artist who sets many Texas food staples in his landscape paintings.

    Michael Esparza's Etsy shop has gained popularity after a Texas Monthly article featured him. His subjects have ranged from from Buc-ee's to Taco Cabana.

    He told the magazine his style is “a little bit Bob Ross and a little bit Thomas Kinkade.”

    “I wanted to make something that was super Texas. A landscape that was even more Texas than the landscape that we have,” he told Texas Monthly.

    "The Olde Whataburger" sold for $25 based on his Etsy shop.

    Another piece is a Lone Star beer tower near an old-fashioned windmill and barn. The description says "How would a Texan offer you more beer? Obviously they'd have an entire beer tower in the backyard. So, come fill up with this original print."

