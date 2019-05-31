Texas Leads US in Tornado Count for 2019

Brandon Clement of Live Storms Media captured the Canton tornado on drone video, you can see the twister send debris into the air on May 29, 2019. (Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019)

There's no doubt it's been an active tornado season across the country. Many states have already exceeded their yearly tornado average, and the season's not over yet.

Texas typically records between 140-150 tornadoes per year. This year, however, we've already seen 143 across the Lone Star State.

Here in North Texas we typically average 25 tornadoes per year. This is where our current total stands through May 30. This includes the eight tornadoes from Wednesday's outbreak.

The statewide total of 143 is enough to take the top spot (through May 30). This really shouldn't come as a surprise as Texas usually takes top honors due to its size and proximity to Tornado Alley.

Based solely on square miles, Texas is much farther down the list. In fact, per square mile, the top spots go to Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The map below shows the tornado tally for each state. After a very quiet tornado season in 2018, clearly, Tornado Alley is living up to its reputation here in 2019. The Southeast has also seen its share. Even some unusual locations like Delaware, Oregon and Arizona have recorded tornadoes this year.

The nationwide total so far is 1,008. In a normal year, the average is just over 1,200 for the entire year.

Tornado season runs from March through early June. Although, for the northern states, tornado season stretches well into the summer as the pattern shifts north.

We hope the worst is behind here in North Texas as we head into the summer months. However, we will remain ever vigilant as it's possible to get tornadoes anytime of year when the ingredients come together just right.