Texas Lawmakers Look to Quicken Parole for Youth Offenders

In this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Santa Fe High School student accused of killing 10 people in a May 18 shooting at the high school, is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies into the jury assembly room for a change of venue hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas. A state lawmaker is proposing changes to a bill that would leave certain underage offenders eligible for parole after 20 years after hearing opposition from families of victims involved in a Texas high school shooting last May.

Lawmakers in Texas are considering a bill that would make certain underage offenders eligible for parole after 20 years.

The bill would allow those under 18 convicted of capital murder and other first-degree felonies to become eligible for parole after serving either half their sentence or 20 years.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he supports families of victims murdered or injured in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting who want the bill to exclude mass shooters.

Sponsor Democrat Rep. Joe Moody says he is proposing changes to the bill that would exclude mass shooters. Moody says the bill would give parole boards the tools to deal with different situations.

The bill would allow parole boards to consider among other things a comprehensive mental health evaluation and growth and maturity.