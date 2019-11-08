Texas Judge Accused of Misspending $25,000 in Campaign Funds - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Judge Accused of Misspending $25,000 in Campaign Funds

A Harris County judge faces fraud charges for allegedly spending campaign money on a home mortgage, private school tuition, jewelry and travel

By Associated Press

    La jueza Alexandra Smoots-Thomas fue elegida inicialmente en el año 2008.

    A Texas judge is facing fraud charges for allegedly spending campaign money on personal expenses.

    Prosecutors say Harris County Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas misused nearly $25,000 in campaign funds between January 2016 and March 2017. The indictment unsealed Friday shows she spent that money on a home mortgage, private school tuition, jewelry and travel.

    The 44-year-old Smoots-Thomas pleaded not guilty Friday after she turned herself in to U.S. Magistrate Peter Bray.

    The indictment says Smoots-Thomas concealed the personal expenses from her campaign treasurer at the time.

    Attorney Kent Schaffer said Smoots-Thomas didn't defraud anybody. He said federal prosecutors are targeting her because she's a black female Democrat.

    Smoots-Thomas presides over the 164th District Court and has jurisdiction over civil cases in Harris County.

    A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 6.

