Texas Introduces New CLEAR Alerts for Missing Adults

Texas lawmakers are closing the gap between missing children and seniors.

Two years after Houston-area teenager Cayley Mandadi was raped and murdered, the state is expanding its Amber Alert system to include adults through a CLEAR Alert.

State Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Galveston, authored House Bill 1769 and said the legislation was set in motion about a year ago when he met with Mandadi’s mother Alison Steele and her husband at a coffee shop to hear their story.

