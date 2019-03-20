Texas House Votes to Rename Part of North Central Expressway in Richardson

The Texas House on Wednesday gave initial approval for naming the part of the North Central Expressway that runs through Richardson after officer David Sherrard, who last year became the police department's first casualty in the line of duty in its 64-year history.

"It’s my hope that this memorial, this honor, will bring a sense of joy and pride to Officer Sherrard’s family and to his fellow officers all across the state of Texas who continue to serve the state fully and courageously every day," said Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, who carried the bill in the House.

The bill would designate the section of U.S. Highway 75 that runs through Richardson from the George Bush Turnpike in the north to Interstate 635 in the south as the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway. The bill would not require state money for the markers placed at each end, which would be funded by private donations.

To read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, click here.

Clerk Pulls Out Machete on Would-Be Robber