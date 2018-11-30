White boxes of marijuana seized during a traffic stop in Texas, Nov. 20.

Texas State Troopers seized over 3,400 pounds of marijuana and over 2,400 pounds of THC products during a traffic stop Nov. 20.

At about 7 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2014 Volvo RV traveling east on US Highway 287 near Clarendon in Donley County (east of Amarillo) for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered multiple white boxes containing vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and THC products inside the rear cargo area of the RV.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old William Davis, of Sacramento, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Davis was transported and booked into the Donley County Jail. His transport motive, whether in private interest or as an accomplice, is unkown.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Redding, California to Houston, Texas.