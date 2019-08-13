Texas Girl Dies After Burns Go Untreated: Police

This undated booking photo provided by the Navarro County, Texas, sheriff's office is of 42-year-old Juana Marquez, who was charged following the scalding death of a young girl in Corsicana, south of Dallas. Police in Corsicana said in a statement Monday that the girl, believed to be 4 years old, suffered burns to much of her body when she pulled a pot of boiling water from a stove Saturday. Authorities say Marquez, who was at the home tried to treat the child herself and didn't call for an ambulance.

Police say a woman has been arrested after a young girl south of Dallas accidentally scalded herself with boiling water and died when the woman failed to seek medical care.

Corsicana police say the girl, believed to be 4-years-old, suffered burns to much of her body when she pulled a pot of boiling water from a stove Saturday.

Authorities say a woman at the home tried to treat the child herself and didn't call for an ambulance. The woman notified police about 12 hours later when the child became unresponsive.

Corsicana police Capt. Nori Rhodes identified the woman as 42-year-old Juana Marquez, who remains held at the Navarro County jail on a charge of endangering a child.

Marquez has been arraigned with a $50,000 bond.

Her relationship to the child and whether she has an attorney weren't immediately clear.