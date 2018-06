Residents of North Texas will soon be able to enjoy their first local floating waterpark.

"Altitude H20" will be on Grapevine Lake in Meadowmere Park, complete with slides, an obstacle course and trampoline.

The park is scheduled to open June 9th after a soft opening this weekend, according to Amanda Rodriguez, with Grapevine's Parks and Rec Department.

Meadowmere Park's fee is currently $5 per car; the city of Grapevine is still determining pricing for the water park.