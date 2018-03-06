Interior of the first Amazon Books store in Texas which opened in Austin on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Domain Northside.

The physical world of Amazon Books has made it to Texas. The online retailer today opens its first store so far this year and it's in Austin's Domain Northside.

The store is designed to hold all the books considered great reads by Austinites and more put together by a team that culls customers' online preferences to fill the shelves. All books face out in Amazon's version of a bookstore. Below the book is a review card saying why customers said they loved the read.

Prices are on the back of books and there are price scanners around the 4,800-square-foot store, but Prime members are encouraged to bring their phones to find their prices, said Mariana Garavaglia, director of stores for Amazon Books. "Prime members get the same prices in stores and online."

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.



10-Year-Old on Probation for Car Theft Tries Again: PD