Texas Eyes Added Protections for Digital Data

When you pass away, someone takes control of your digital data. You have partial control over who ends up with the keys to your digital castle. Texas lawmakers studied data access for people who have died, reviewing digital privacy laws on the books and exploring additional options. (Published 20 minutes ago)

When you pass away, someone takes control of your digital data. You have partial control over who ends up with the keys to your digital castle. Texas lawmakers studied data access for people who have died, reviewing digital privacy laws on the books and exploring additional options.

At a Tuesday hearing, State Senator Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills) recognized that digital privacy needs to be explored further in Texas, calling it, "Something we have to learn."

Last year, lawmakers passed SB 1193, which gives trustees power to manage digital assets just as they would physical ones. It also covers liability for custodians of electronic accounts who make decisions in an effort to honor the wishes of the original user's privacy.

Read more from Austin's NBC affiliate, KXAN.