The Texas Water Development Board released updated information Monday on Texas' drought condition.



After another hot, dry week, the area of the state under drought conditions jumped by 9 points and is now approaching 60 percent.



More than 8 percent of the state is in extreme drought, officials said.



For the first time in a long time there is rain in the forecast, but the couple of inches of rain forecast by NBC 5's team of Weather Experts won't be enough to put much of a dent in the drought levels. According to the Palmer Drought Index, it will take 9-12 inches of rain to get our soil back to near-normal levels.



The TWDB said in July 2018 total storage in our water supply reservoirs fell below 80 percent of statewide capacity for the first time since May 2015. Reservoirs in the eastern half of the state are doing much better than those in the west.

Photo credit: NOAA

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.