Texas Drought Level Jumps by 9 Percent to 60 Percent Coverage - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Texas Drought Level Jumps by 9 Percent to 60 Percent Coverage

North Texas needs a foot of rain to get out of drought stage

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Make your Summer Getaway a Win

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    The Texas Water Development Board released updated information Monday on Texas' drought condition.

    After another hot, dry week, the area of the state under drought conditions jumped by 9 points and is now approaching 60 percent.

    More than 8 percent of the state is in extreme drought, officials said.

    For the first time in a long time there is rain in the forecast, but the couple of inches of rain forecast by NBC 5's team of Weather Experts won't be enough to put much of a dent in the drought levels. According to the Palmer Drought Index, it will take 9-12 inches of rain to get our soil back to near-normal levels.

    The TWDB said in July 2018 total storage in our water supply reservoirs fell below 80 percent of statewide capacity for the first time since May 2015. Reservoirs in the eastern half of the state are doing much better than those in the west.

    Photo credit: NOAA

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices