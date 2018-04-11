Texas Department of Agriculture Holds Produce Safety Meeting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Department of Agriculture Holds Produce Safety Meeting

By Lauren Crawford

Published 58 minutes ago

    The Texas Department of Agriculture announces on Tuesday that they are holding produce safety meetings statewide to collect local input and implement federal food safety laws.

    The meetings will be held in communities across the state to gather public input on promoting the safety of fruits and vegetables grown across the country.

    Officials said they want to hear from agricultural producers and the meetings will give producers an opportunity to discuss development pertaining to farm verification, inspection, and enforcement.

    “This is a substantial new federal effort, and the Texas Department of Agriculture wants to make sure we work hand-in-hand with our farmers to implement the rules consistently and efficiently,” Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller said.

    Seven locations across Texas will host the Produce Safety Administrative Rule development meetings.

    Below is the list of locations, facilities, times, and date.

    RSVP to ProduceSafety@TexasAgriculture.gov with the location and number of people attending.

    Locations:

    Lubbock

    Texas A&M Agrilife Extension 1102 E FM 1294 Lubbock, TX 79403

    Tuesday May 1, 2018 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

    Fort Worth

    Hampton Inn (West I-H 30), 2700 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116

    Wednesday May 2, 2018 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

    Tyler

    Hampton Inn & Suites Tyler-South, 8962 S. Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75703

    Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Weslaco

    Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 2415 E. Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596

    Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Uvalde

    Texas A&M AgriLife Extension,1619 Garner Field Road, Uvalde, TX 78801

    Wednesday, May 9, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    San Marcos

    Hilton Garden Inn, 2131 N Interstate HW 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

    Wednesday, May 16, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Rosenberg

    Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471

    Tuesday, May 15, 2018 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.


