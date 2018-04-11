Texas Department of Agriculture Holds Produce Safety Meeting

The Texas Department of Agriculture announces on Tuesday that they are holding produce safety meetings statewide to collect local input and implement federal food safety laws.
The meetings will be held in communities across the state to gather public input on promoting the safety of fruits and vegetables grown across the country.
Officials said they want to hear from agricultural producers and the meetings will give producers an opportunity to discuss development pertaining to farm verification, inspection, and enforcement.
“This is a substantial new federal effort, and the Texas Department of Agriculture wants to make sure we work hand-in-hand with our farmers to implement the rules consistently and efficiently,” Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller said.
Seven locations across Texas will host the Produce Safety Administrative Rule development meetings.
Below is the list of locations, facilities, times, and date.
RSVP to ProduceSafety@TexasAgriculture.gov with the location and number of people attending.
Locations:
Lubbock
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension 1102 E FM 1294 Lubbock, TX 79403
Tuesday May 1, 2018 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Fort Worth
Hampton Inn (West I-H 30), 2700 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Wednesday May 2, 2018 10 a.m. -12 p.m.
Tyler
Hampton Inn & Suites Tyler-South, 8962 S. Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75703
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Weslaco
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 2415 E. Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Uvalde
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension,1619 Garner Field Road, Uvalde, TX 78801
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
San Marcos
Hilton Garden Inn, 2131 N Interstate HW 35, San Marcos, TX 78666
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Rosenberg
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.