Texas Department of Agriculture Holds Produce Safety Meeting

The Texas Department of Agriculture announces on Tuesday that they are holding produce safety meetings statewide to collect local input and implement federal food safety laws.

The meetings will be held in communities across the state to gather public input on promoting the safety of fruits and vegetables grown across the country.

Officials said they want to hear from agricultural producers and the meetings will give producers an opportunity to discuss development pertaining to farm verification, inspection, and enforcement.

“This is a substantial new federal effort, and the Texas Department of Agriculture wants to make sure we work hand-in-hand with our farmers to implement the rules consistently and efficiently,” Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller said.

Seven locations across Texas will host the Produce Safety Administrative Rule development meetings.

Below is the list of locations, facilities, times, and date.

RSVP to ProduceSafety@TexasAgriculture.gov with the location and number of people attending.

Locations:

Lubbock

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension 1102 E FM 1294 Lubbock, TX 79403

Tuesday May 1, 2018 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Fort Worth

Hampton Inn (West I-H 30), 2700 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Wednesday May 2, 2018 10 a.m. -12 p.m.



Tyler

Hampton Inn & Suites Tyler-South, 8962 S. Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75703

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Weslaco

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 2415 E. Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Uvalde

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension,1619 Garner Field Road, Uvalde, TX 78801

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

San Marcos

Hilton Garden Inn, 2131 N Interstate HW 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rosenberg

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



