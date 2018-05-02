Billy Don Urango was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list on Wednesday.

A $5,000 cash reward is the incentive for information leading to the arrest of a Dallas man who was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

Billy Don Urango is wanted for a parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. The 26-year-old's last known address is in Dallas, but he also has ties to Bedford, Watauga, Wichita Falls and Ardmore, Oklahoma.

According to Texas DPS, Urango was convicted in 2010 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child after an incident in Grayson County with an 11-year-old boy.

The description provided by Texas DPS lists Urango as 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, both arms and his left leg.

There are five ways tipsters can provide information to be eligible for cash rewards:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text "DPS" followed by a tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Through the Texas DPS website

On Facebook

Through the Texas DPS mobile app, which is available through Apple's App Store or on Google Play

All tips are anonymous, no matter how they are submitted.