The Texas DPS Cyber Security team warns of the above banking phishing email with the identified sender as CashPro Notifications <*@notifications-baml.com> "The email and associated website looks convincing," DPS says.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's Cyber Security division is warning Texans about a phishing email trying to snare banking information.

The DPS tweeted a photo of an email being circulated that appears to come from Bank of America asking for Cash Pro customers to input an access code to view a document.

The URL for the website, however, is not a legitimate Bank of America website and instead references baml-secure.com.

The DPS' Cyber Security division reminds everyone to use two-factor authentication when possible and to remain vigilant when sharing personal information online.



More: Texas DPS Cyber Security Team

Twitter:Texas DPS Cyber Security