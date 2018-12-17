Texas DPS Cyber Security Team Warns of Bank of America Phishing Email - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas DPS Cyber Security Team Warns of Bank of America Phishing Email

Published 3 hours ago

    Texas Department of Public Safety
    The Texas DPS Cyber Security team warns of the above banking phishing email with the identified sender as CashPro Notifications <*@notifications-baml.com> "The email and associated website looks convincing," DPS says.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety's Cyber Security division is warning Texans about a phishing email trying to snare banking information.

    The DPS tweeted a photo of an email being circulated that appears to come from Bank of America asking for Cash Pro customers to input an access code to view a document.

    The URL for the website, however, is not a legitimate Bank of America website and instead references baml-secure.com.

    The DPS' Cyber Security division reminds everyone to use two-factor authentication when possible and to remain vigilant when sharing personal information online.

