Summer is the busiest time of the year for the Texas DPS driver license offices. Locations in Conroe, Denton, Houston-Dacoma, Plano, Rockwall and Temple pose safety concerns in the summertime because there is frequently a line out the door, leaving people to wait in the heat.

To ensure people stay cool, Texas DPS driver license offices are providing only mandatory in-office transactions until August 31, 2018 at those six locations.

Customers who are eligible to conduct their transaction with the driver license office online, by mail or by phone will now have to do so in order to free up space in the six driver license offices listed above.

People who prefer an in-office visit at any of the six locations will be directed to an alternate full-service driver license location nearby.



The temporary initiative will be in place at the six offices from Monday, July 9 to Friday, August 31.

To determine if your transaction can be handled online, by mail or by phone, call 1-866-357-3639.

