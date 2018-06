Some drivers who need a temporary paper license plate for their vehicle will no longer be able to get one from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle's website after the state agency suspended portions of its online system. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Some drivers who need a temporary paper license plate for their vehicle will no longer be able to get one from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle's website after the state agency suspended portions of its online system.

As of Tuesday evening, 30-day and one-trip permits were no longer available online. Drivers needing 72 and 144-hour permits can still obtain those online.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at Nexstar Broadcasting