Texas Couple Unknowingly Buys Haunted Restaurant - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Couple Unknowingly Buys Haunted Restaurant

By KSAT

Published 2 hours ago

    Haunted Restaurant in Texas

    A Texas couple who set up shop in San Antonio have found out they're not alone in their business.

    They say along with food, their restaurant, OnLive Hall of Fame Cafe, is serving up an unexpected dose of spirits or more specifically, ghosts.

    Joe and April Ward say they tried to ignore the eerie signs, but when decorations began to move around on their own after closing, they decided to break out the cameras.

    Surveillance cameras captured what they say appears to be a child-sized ghost using their business as a playground.

    The couple says they plan to host their first overnight guests inside the restaurant this weekend.

