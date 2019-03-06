Texas Couple Killed in Deadly Alabama Tornado

Ryan Pence, right, and Felicia Woodall were among 23 people killed in when an EF4 tornado touched down in Alabama Sunday, March 3, 2019.

A couple from Texas are among the victims killed in a tornado outbreak in Alabama on Sunday. Facebook posts from family members say the couple, who were engaged, were found after a frantic search following the touchdown of an EF4 tornado that killed 23 people.

The coroner in Lee County confirmed 22-year-old Ryan Pence and 22-year-old Felicia Woodall were killed.

Woodall is from a Texas town near Wichita Falls. Pence grew up in Wylie.

The 2015 Wylie East High School graduate is remembered as a well-liked and well-respected student.

"A great young man, he was a very good student," Wylie East principal Mike Williams said. "I was talking to some of his teachers today and they were going back over some stories about him about he was just a really good student."

Pence also played football for the Wylie East Raiders.

"A very good, stable young man in the classroom and he played football. He was on some playoff teams here at Wylie East," Williams said. "Teachers liked him, peers liked him, just a good kid."

A Go Fund Me page was started to help the families with expenses.