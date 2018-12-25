Austin Couple Goes Political With 'ICE' Nativity Scene - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Austin Couple Goes Political With 'ICE' Nativity Scene

    The Austin, Texas, couple says their nativity scene is a protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policy. (Published Dec. 25, 2018)

    An Austin, Texas, couple's nativity scene depicting the baby Jesus locked in a cage is turning heads and causing controversy.

    The couple said the nativity scene serves as a protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policy. It shows Jesus separated from his parents by an "ICE" cage.

    President Trump faced bipartisan outrage earlier this year over a policy that separated families who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Trump in the summer signed an executive order that halted the practice.

