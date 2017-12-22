Texas Connects Us: Trains at NorthPark Celebrate 30 Years - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Connects Us: Trains at NorthPark Celebrate 30 Years

By Julie Fine

Published at 7:20 PM CST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated at 7:30 PM CST on Dec 22, 2017

    The Trains at NorthPark, a holiday tradition for a lot of North Texas families, are celebrating 30 years. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

    In that time, the festive display has raised more than $13 million for Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

    Like clockwork, the tiny locomotives zoom in, out and around the decorated tracks at NorthPark Center, capturing the imaginations of every age.

    Hundreds of volunteers like 15-year-old Eric Hershman, an engineer in training, help keep things in order.

    "I've been coming ever since I was a little kid," he said. "And then met some of the guys, and they just became friends, and that's how I ended up back here."

    The Trains at NorthPark run through Jan. 7. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children and seniors.

    MORE:Click here for more information on the Trains at NorthPark

